Corero Network Security plc (CNS.L) (LON:CNS) Shares Gap Up to $9.50

Shares of Corero Network Security plc (CNS.L) (LON:CNS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $10.00. Corero Network Security plc (CNS.L) shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 596,882 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.47. The company has a market capitalization of £47.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67.

About Corero Network Security plc (CNS.L) (LON:CNS)

Corero Network Security plc develops, markets, and sells network security products and services for the protection from distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall Threat Defense System family of products that provide protection against various cyber-attacks, including network and application layer, DDoS, volumetric, and multi-vector attacks.

