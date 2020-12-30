Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.37. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 330,774 shares.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 497,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 73,887 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 226,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.