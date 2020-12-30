CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) traded down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $148.25 and last traded at $157.83. 4,123,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average session volume of 1,100,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.79.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 2.35.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 7,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $1,139,169.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,029.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $3,514,515.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,203 shares of company stock worth $51,155,283. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,007,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 73,478 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.