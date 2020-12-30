Critical Survey: Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) versus WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) and Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

WEC Energy Group has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WEC Energy Group and Sunnova Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEC Energy Group 16.26% 11.36% 3.37% Sunnova Energy International -113.82% -18.35% -4.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for WEC Energy Group and Sunnova Energy International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEC Energy Group 4 4 3 0 1.91 Sunnova Energy International 0 1 8 1 3.00

WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus price target of $94.27, suggesting a potential upside of 4.39%. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus price target of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.39%. Given Sunnova Energy International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunnova Energy International is more favorable than WEC Energy Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.1% of WEC Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Sunnova Energy International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of WEC Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WEC Energy Group and Sunnova Energy International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEC Energy Group $7.52 billion 3.79 $1.14 billion $3.58 25.23 Sunnova Energy International $131.56 million 29.76 -$144.35 million ($2.91) -14.37

WEC Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sunnova Energy International. Sunnova Energy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEC Energy Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WEC Energy Group beats Sunnova Energy International on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other. It generates and distributes electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass sources; provides electricity transmission services; offers retail natural gas distribution services; transports natural gas; and generates, distributes, and sells steam. The company offers electricity to approximately 1.6 million residential, small and large commercial and industrial, and other customers; and natural gas to 2.9 million residential, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2019, it operated approximately 36,500 miles of overhead distribution lines and 34,100 miles of underground distribution cable, as well as approximately 500 distribution substations and 503,200 line transformers; and approximately 49,500 miles of natural gas distribution mains, as well as 1,200 miles of natural gas transmission mains. The company was formerly known as Wisconsin Energy Corporation and changed its name to WEC Energy Group, Inc. in June 2015. WEC Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

