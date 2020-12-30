Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) (TSE:CRON) Trading Down 4.3%

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) (TSE:CRON)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.15. 628,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,046,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) from C$5.60 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Pi Financial reduced their target price on Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 31.88.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

