Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26,334.00

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $38.29 million and $26,334.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00002227 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00042419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00281238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015599 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00028110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $567.24 or 0.02059030 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

