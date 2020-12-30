CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading Down 24.7% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 21.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One CryptoSoul token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $83,994.11 and $220.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00026738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00138222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00595791 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00172777 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00316232 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019717 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00053892 BTC.

CryptoSoul Token Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 275,514,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,728,853 tokens. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

