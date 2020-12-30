Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 6,200 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 68,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,707,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,957,000 after buying an additional 30,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter worth $568,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.80. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.01.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SKM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.