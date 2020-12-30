Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Columbus McKinnon worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 558,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 112,267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 32,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 125,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total transaction of $238,058.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,599.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,061 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,854 shares of company stock worth $710,472 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The company has a market cap of $923.70 million, a PE ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCO shares. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

