Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,184 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 420.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Axos Financial by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Axos Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

NYSE:AX opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.