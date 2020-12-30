Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $590,000 Investment in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACCD. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter worth about $5,896,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter worth about $2,594,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter worth about $23,073,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter worth about $13,449,000. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.32. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

