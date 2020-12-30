Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 87.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,101 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,886,000 after purchasing an additional 585,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,785,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,509,000 after acquiring an additional 406,882 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,270,000 after acquiring an additional 176,328 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,440,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,135,000 after acquiring an additional 90,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,425,000 after acquiring an additional 192,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $702,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,464. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.57.

HLI opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.59. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.66. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $71.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

