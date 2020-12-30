Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 16,901 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,901 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 90.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 27.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. MKM Partners downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 40,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $230,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGY opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $13.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. The company had revenue of $121.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.