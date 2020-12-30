Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Calavo Growers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,171,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,258 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 777,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,884,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 79,985 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.95.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

