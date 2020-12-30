CVCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $75,356.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 48.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000956 BTC on exchanges. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $75,356.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 79.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00026323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00134761 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00188664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.00587320 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00312490 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00019814 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00053342 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.