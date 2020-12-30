CyberVein Market Capitalization Hits $125.55 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, CyberVein has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $125.55 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberVein token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein is a token. It launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

