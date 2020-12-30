Damara Gold Corp. (DMR.V) (CVE:DMR) Shares Down 16.7%

Damara Gold Corp. (DMR.V) (CVE:DMR)’s stock price dropped 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 112,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 58,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

About Damara Gold Corp. (DMR.V) (CVE:DMR)

Damara Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties worldwide. It focuses on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored gold properties. The company was formerly known as Solomon Resources Limited and changed its name to Damara Gold Corp. in September 2014.

