Daniel Asher Purchases 18,458 Shares of National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) Stock

National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) major shareholder Daniel Asher purchased 18,458 shares of National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $49,652.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Daniel Asher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National alerts:

On Thursday, December 24th, Daniel Asher acquired 5,400 shares of National stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $14,202.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Daniel Asher acquired 1,621 shares of National stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,376.70.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Daniel Asher bought 119,541 shares of National stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $313,197.42.

On Monday, November 16th, Daniel Asher bought 9,972 shares of National stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $26,425.80.

On Friday, November 13th, Daniel Asher bought 184,079 shares of National stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $467,560.66.

NHLD stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.54. National Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,358,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000. National makes up about 2.2% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned about 10.00% of National at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National

National Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Brokerage and Advisory Services, and Tax Preparation and Accounting Services. The company offers retail brokerage services include execution of purchases and sale of stocks, options, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and various other securities; and investment advisory services for individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.