Daniel B. Poneman Sells 12,000 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $321,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million.

LEU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 517.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $770,000.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

