DAPS Coin (DAPS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $70,061.00

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $850,303.59 and approximately $70,061.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SWFT, Bitmart, txbit.io and Bitbox. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded down 37% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00040111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00295468 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00026342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.82 or 0.01975581 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,163,551,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SWFT, Bitbox, txbit.io, Bitmart and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

