Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.54

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.54 and last traded at $58.30, with a volume of 8220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAR. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $37.41.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,138.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 13,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $628,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,391.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,496 shares of company stock worth $6,490,284. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth $251,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 222.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

