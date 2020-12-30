DATA (DTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.27 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. One DATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and $217,974.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00041405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.21 or 0.00290956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00027330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.64 or 0.02037340 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

