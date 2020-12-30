David A. Morken Sells 70,131 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $12,553,449.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,701,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $161.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.15. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.89 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -149.91, a P/E/G ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2,264.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.