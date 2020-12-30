DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) traded up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.77. 320,177 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 287,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of DAVIDsTEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $69.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a negative return on equity of 474.13%. The firm had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DAVIDsTEA stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 81,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of DAVIDsTEA as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes.

