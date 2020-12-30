Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Acquires Shares of 497,000 Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 497,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,427,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 44,612.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 584,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,473,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,857,000 after buying an additional 560,336 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,564,000. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 51.9% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 275,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 91,007 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $1,004,622.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,578.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 43,050 shares of company stock worth $4,442,715 in the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

NYSE KOD traded up $5.07 on Wednesday, hitting $151.33. 161,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,130. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.47 and a 200-day moving average of $77.10. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.49 and a 12 month high of $159.18.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

