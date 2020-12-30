Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Increases Stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,720,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,809,101 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 9.66% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $45,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 109.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 47,532 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 124,244 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,404,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 764,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 113.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,751,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Shares of BKD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $8.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $801.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.88.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $807.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.08 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. On average, analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

