Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Makes New Investment in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 333,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,339,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 1.29% of eHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 121.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in eHealth by 897.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

EHTH stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $70.26. 619,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,363. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $152.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.21.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.93 million. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EHTH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.62.

In other eHealth news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $303,369.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

