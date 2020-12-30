Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Purchases New Shares in American Well Co. (NASDAQ:AMWL)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in American Well Co. (NASDAQ:AMWL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 791,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in American Well in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth $47,000.

Get American Well alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMWL. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWL traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.98. 2,879,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,445. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NASDAQ:AMWL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.