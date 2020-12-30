Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective by investment analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s current price.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €115.36 ($135.72).

ETR DHER opened at €125.50 ($147.65) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero SE has a 1-year low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 1-year high of €132.10 ($155.41). The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €106.31 and a 200-day moving average of €98.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion and a PE ratio of -26.08.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

