Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective by investment analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s current price.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €115.36 ($135.72).

ETR DHER opened at €125.50 ($147.65) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero SE has a 1-year low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 1-year high of €132.10 ($155.41). The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €106.31 and a 200-day moving average of €98.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion and a PE ratio of -26.08.

About Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F)

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

