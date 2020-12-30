Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) received a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DPW. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.52 ($58.26) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.28 ($53.27).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €40.73 ($47.92) on Monday. Deutsche Post AG has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.64.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

