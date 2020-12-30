Devery (EVE) Hits Market Capitalization of $266,897.18

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Devery token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Devery has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Devery has a total market capitalization of $266,897.18 and $11,391.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Devery alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00039238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.34 or 0.00286778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00025617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $567.06 or 0.01974992 BTC.

About Devery

Devery (EVE) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,117 tokens. Devery’s official website is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.