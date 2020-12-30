Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Shares Up 0.9%

Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. 1,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

Dialight Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DIALF)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, and street lights; various linear products; and area lights, wallpacks/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

