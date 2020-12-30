DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) Given a €16.50 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) received a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective from analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.20 ($19.06).

Get DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) alerts:

Shares of DIC opened at €13.64 ($16.05) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.55, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. DIC Asset AG has a 52-week low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 52-week high of €17.40 ($20.47).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.