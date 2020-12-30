Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s share price fell 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $14.02. 1,619,157 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 585% from the average session volume of 236,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Diginex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $444.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients.

