Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) Trading Up 0.3%

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.26. Approximately 10,130 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 8,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60.

About Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF)

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

