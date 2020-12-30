Dock Price Tops $0.0209 on Top Exchanges (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Dock token can now be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Dock has a market cap of $13.08 million and $11.00 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dock has traded up 54% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00040924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.89 or 0.00286550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00026632 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,000,889 tokens. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

