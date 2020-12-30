Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (DCI.L) (LON:DCI) Shares Gap Down to $3.30

Shares of Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (DCI.L) (LON:DCI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.20. Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (DCI.L) shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 15,364 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of £30.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62.

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (DCI.L) Company Profile (LON:DCI)

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (the ‘Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands (‘BVIs') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in south-east Europe and managed by Dolphin Capital Partners Limited (the ‘Investment Manager'), an independent private equity management firm that specializes in real estate investments, primarily in south-east Europe.

