Domtar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,035 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,253% compared to the average daily volume of 129 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UFS raised shares of Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Domtar has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $40.05. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.94 and a beta of 1.88.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Domtar will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 47.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Domtar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Domtar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Domtar by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

