Don Lay Sells 75,000 Shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) (CVE:MDL) Stock

Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) (CVE:MDL) Director Don Lay sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total value of C$19,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,587,678 shares in the company, valued at C$672,796.28.

Don Lay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) alerts:

On Wednesday, December 16th, Don Lay sold 25,000 shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total value of C$6,500.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Don Lay sold 14,500 shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$2,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Don Lay sold 6,500 shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$1,430.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Don Lay sold 4,000 shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$1,000.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Don Lay sold 20,000 shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$4,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Don Lay sold 8,000 shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$1,920.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Don Lay sold 10,000 shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$2,300.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Don Lay sold 10,000 shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$2,265.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Don Lay sold 30,000 shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$6,900.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Don Lay sold 25,000 shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total value of C$6,875.00.

Shares of MDL stock opened at C$0.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22. Medallion Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.41.

Medallion Resources Ltd. focuses on a rare earth element business. It is involving in processing monazite, a by-product mineral from heavy-mineral-sands mining operations. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.