DopeCoin (DOPE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,350.00

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. DopeCoin has a market cap of $194,518.77 and approximately $12,350.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.58 or 0.00449128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000213 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

