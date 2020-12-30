Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives $117.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.91.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of DOV traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $124.44. 4,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.82. Dover has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $127.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 986 shares in the company, valued at $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,495 shares of company stock worth $7,620,627 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Dover by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Dover by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Dover by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

