DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Trading Down 7.6%

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) fell 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.63. 12,575,979 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 4,873,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPW. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DPW in the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DPW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DPW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

DPW Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

