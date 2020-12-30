DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of DXP Enterprises to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 37,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 133,636 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 49,750 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXPE opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 2.86.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.39. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $220.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

