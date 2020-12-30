Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.03. 12,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $142.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 19.86%. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $92,541.54. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 250,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 35,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 184,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

