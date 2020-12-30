Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.41

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.41 and last traded at $101.38, with a volume of 1707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.99.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.98.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $468,398.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,129,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,000,288. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,623,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 690.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 44,985 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,808,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

