Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. 33,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 57,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,811,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,235 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,519,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 159,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 87,563 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

