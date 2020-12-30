Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. 33,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 57,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EVG)
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
Read More: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.