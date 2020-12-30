eBoost (EBST) Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $205,970.61 and $60.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

