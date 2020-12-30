EchoLink Trading 7% Lower This Week (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $803,635.32 and approximately $89,651.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi, LBank and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00039013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.95 or 0.00280503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025392 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.38 or 0.01993730 BTC.

About EchoLink

EKO is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

