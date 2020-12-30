ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) Stock Price Up 7%

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) shares rose 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 2,281,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 770% from the average daily volume of 262,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ECMOHO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 million and a PE ratio of -5.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99.
About ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO)
ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.
