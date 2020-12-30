EJF Investments Limited (EJFI.L) (LON:EJFI) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of EJF Investments Limited (EJFI.L) (LON:EJFI) were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 121 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 116.50 ($1.52). Approximately 32,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 240,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.52).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 119.11. The stock has a market cap of £74.60 million and a PE ratio of -8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a GBX 2.68 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. EJF Investments Limited (EJFI.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.57%.

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

